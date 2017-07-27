This Weekend: New exhibits & artists’ talks, dance & comedy shows, jazz, rock & Cole Porter tributes, Shakespeare, science & wizardry

New exhibit in New Canaan

Works by painter, printer and landscape designer Karen Vogel will be in Are You Reading Me?, a new exhibit opening Thursday, July 27, in H. Pelham Curtis Gallery at New Canaan Library, 151 Main Street. The reception is tonight from 6 to 8. The artist “uses typography, architecture, and organic forms in a linguistic manner, echoing outpourings of sound and narrative” in exhibit, which continues through Sept. 17.

Schubert Mass in choral concert

Not yet the weekend is Music on the Hill Summer Chorus’ Summertime Classics: Schubert Mass in E-flat tonight, July 27, at 8 p.m. in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at 36 New Canaan Road in Wilton. Tickets $25 at the door, with students admitted free. For more details, visit musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.

New artists and talk series

The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County’s new Artists Talk series begins Friday, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Westport Arts Center. Five SELECT 2017 exhibit artists will speak about their work. The event will be archived for public viewing on the alliance’s YouTube channel. Details: eventbrite.com, westportartscenter.org. The Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport, (westportartscenter.org, 203-222-7070), is open Mon.-Sat., 10-5. Selects 2017, 11th annual summer artist member show, runs through Sept. 2. The exhibit includes wide diversity of works and technique, including photography, painting, archival pigment prints, and other mixed media. Jurors (Charlotte Strick, art editor of The Paris Review literary magazine, and Claire Williams Martinez, former chapter president of American Institute of Graphic Design, Chicago) reviewed over 100 entries and selected eight artists for exhibit: Eric Chiang (Westport); Louise Flax (Norwalk); William Glaser (Weston); Tracy Hoffman (Chappaqua, NY); Linda Lindroth (New Haven); Xiao Mai Kong (Westport); Richard Silverspoon (Hartford) and Jarvis Wilcox (Westport).

Tango Passion Show in Milford

10th Connecticut Tango Festival, with Argentine masters Carolina Leonardelli and Gabriel Salvi, visiting from Buenos Aires, presented by Tango Sueño Academy and Milford Arts Council, comes to the Milford Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. with the Tango Passion Show. Tickets are $38-$42. The master dancers will give tango workshops in Milford on Saturday and in Norwalk on Sunday. To reserve tickets to their show and for more details, go to cttangofest.org.

Three nights of jazz, art, wine

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse at 80 East Ridge Road tonight at 8 p.m. The band’s musicians are known for their preservation of traditional New Orleans Jazz as well as bringing the music to a new generation by performing with bands such as the Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket and Trombone Shorty. Tickets are $53.50; VIP tickets are an additional $50 and include a pre-show cocktail party and a meet and greet with the band. The playhouse’s three nights of jazz and more continues with saxophonist Dave Koz and bass player Larry Graham’s Side By Side Tour on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $87.50. Then, there’s Bernie Williams and his All-Star Band in The Concert for IPF on Saturday at 8 p.m. The day and night benefits for IPF Awareness will also feature the former World Series champion New York Yankees centerfielder and special guests playing a charity softball game at 1 p.m. on the field next to the playhouse with play by play announcements by WHUD morning show host Mike Bennett. Artist Cortney Wall will paint an original

Bernie Williams canvas live during the reception and concert to be autographed by Williams and auctioned off for charities. Tickets, including the softball game, are $87.50. For each of the these nights, concert-goers will be treated to a complimentary Italian wine tasting by Gallo Ristorante and an art exhibit by Andres Chaparro in lobby. Tickets may be reserved at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or the box office, 203-438-5795.

‘Children of Eden’ in Shelton

Children of Eden, a family musical by Stephen Schwartz, open Friday at 8 p.m. at the Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Blvd., Shelton. This production by Center Stage Theatre featuring the Youth CONNection is a “biblical fable about parents, children, and faith, not to mention centuries of unresolved family business!” Performances continue on Saturday at 8 p.m. and again on Aug. 4 at 8 and Aug. 5 at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets, $20 for adults and $15 students, are available at 203-225-6079 or CenterStageShelton.org

‘Seussical’ opens in Danbury

The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant and characters from Whoville come to life in Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty’s fanciful musical Seussical, which opens Friday at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Performances outdoors continue through Aug. 12 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 p.m. with a Thursday discounted show. The Grounds open at 7:15 for picnicking. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under; on Thursday, $15, $10 and $5. Group rates and chair rentals are available, and there’s a snack/soft drink concession on site. Tickets and details are available at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or email [email protected].

Free piggy banks at Beardsley Zoo

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and Fairfield County Bank are teaming up once again this Saturday, when the bank will be giving away a free piggy bank to 750 zoo attendees ages 3 to 11, while supplies last. The zoo at 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport, is open 9 to 4 daily. Zoo Patrol activities for 6- to 8-year-olds runs through Friday, and for 9- to 11-year-olds, take place July 31-Aug. 4. Chris Rowlands with singing, dancing, puppets, stories, etc. will perform at the zoo through Aug. 6. Admission for adults is $14, for children 3-11 and seniors, $11, and free for kids under 3. For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.org.

Colonial cookery and customs for kids

The Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road will offer its Colonial Cookery and Customs workshop for kids Saturday, 11-12:30 p.m. Museum Educator Lola Chen will be showing the children how to make the soft, custardy dessert (rather like a blancmange) in a mold, as was done in the 18th century. During that time, molded desserts were very popular, and flummery was made into shapes such as towering castles, eggs in a lemon peel nest, cribbage cards and even gilded fish, swimming in a pond of lemon jelly, according to the historical society. While the food is prepared, they will hear about Colonial manners, morals and way of life. The monthly workshops feature relatively simple dishes made with local, seasonal ingredients, adapted for modern kitchens. All participants will sample their own cooking and take home recipe cards – as well as any leftovers. The workshop is suggested for ages 6-12. The fee for members is $10; nonmembers $15. To register, send email to [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Art festival along waterfront

Stamford Art Festival at Harbor Point will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, 10 to 5, rain or shine. Juried artisans will showcase works in fine arts and fine crafts, including painting, sculpture, wood, wearable and decorative fiber, metalwork, printmaking, glass, ceramics and jewelry, all along the waterfront on Harbor Point Road. There will also be demonstrations, hands-on art projects and complimentary art supplies available for children and adults, plus international cuisine and live music performances. Admission is free. For more information, go to stamfordartfestival.org

Day, night of tribute bands in Danbury

The Mockstock Tribute Band Music Festival runs rain or shine from noon to 10:30 p.m on Saturday at Ives Concert Park, on Western Connecticut State University’s Westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. The lineup: Draw the Line (Aerosmith), 12:30 to 1:30; Sacred Fire (Santana), 2 to 3; Van Hagar (Van Halen), 3:25 to 4:25; Back in Black (AC/DC), 4:50 to 6:05; Who Are You (The Who), 6:30 to 8; Kashmir (Led Zeppelin), 8:30 to 10. Advance tickets at $20 are available at mocstocktributefest.com. They are $25 at the door. For more details, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Shakespeare aplenty in Stratford

Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford’s new summer season of repertory productions will open with The Tempest, directed by Jessi D. Hill, Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and then the same company of actors will perform in Measure for Measure, directed by Brian McManamon, on Sunday at 2 p.m. Now entering the fourth season, the academy provides 14 students from around the U.S. and abroad with “a rigorous, collaborative and immersive conservatory experience,” reports shakespeareacademystratford.org. The theater is on the academy’s property at 1850 Elm Street, Stratford, that once housed the legendary American Shakespeare Festival Theater where performers such as Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman and Christopher Walken performed the works of Shakespeare for decades. The Tempest and Measure for Measure are presented in alternating night and matinee performances through Aug. 6. See On Stage for details. Performances are free but donations are welcome. Reservations may be made at eventbrite.com. Romeo and Juliet will be performed by the Hudson Shakespeare Company on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Stratford Library’s outdoor amphitheater. In this version, the Montagues have been reimagined as grunge kids and the Capulets as upper class, rich elite. Music from such artists as Kurt Cobain, Tupac and Biggie Smalls punctuate scenes of brawls; dance crazes, such as the Macarena underscore lighter moments. Patrons are invited to bring lawn chair or blanket. If rain, play to be performed in library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. Free and open to public. Info: stratfordlibrary.org. It’s free and open to the public.

Comedic puppet tale on film in Milford

Elmwood Productions newest web series, The Risley Brothers, will be shown on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. This film tells the comedic story of two puppets, Wes and Quig Risley, who have just reopened their father’s defunct bar. They are doing their best to keep the place respectable in spite of local looneys, crazy ex-girlfriends, a visit from the Devil, and their own bad habits. Doors open at 6, followed by a meet and greet with the cast, and the film screens at 7:30. Tickets are $5 at door. The movie is rated PG 13 for some suggestive language humor and a few colorful words. For more details, call 203-878-6647, through Friday, 10-5.

Latin ballroom dance show

Latin ballroom dance stars Pasha Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler will perform at a Premier Ballroom Dance show on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in the Holy Trinity Greek Church ballroom at 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. “Dancing together while representing the United States for four years, Stepanchuk and Sabler have distinguished themselves in this country and Europe,” reports Premier Ballroom Dance producer Bob Beslove. The dancers are winners of the prestigious Ohio Star Ball and two-time U.S. Open Champions, and they won the Blackpool Rising Star title in England, among numerous victories, he added. Admission is $20. There is general dancing from 7 to midnight and a lesson at 8, with MB Music as the deejay. There are complimentary snacks. Singles and couples are welcome. Reservations are suggested by calling 203-374-7308.

Cole Porter tribute show in Norwalk

Actress and singer Leslie Orofino, who has performed for audiences from New York City’s Algonquin Hotel’s Oak Room to Napa Valley’s Silverado Country Club for more than 30 years, brings her sultry voice to Music Theatre of Connecticut’s Hot Summer Nights series Saturday at 8 p.m. at MTC MainStage in Norwalk. Her tribute show “Cocktails with Cole: The Life and Music of Legend Cole Porter” celebrates the composer who wrote songs (both words and music) for more than 30 stage and film musicals. Cole Porter. Tickets, $25-$35, are available, at musictheatreofct.org or 203-454-3883.

New Comedy Showcase in Westport

All New Treehouse Comedy Showcase, starring Gene Trifilo (NBC’s Last Comic Standing), will take the stage Saturday in Westport, below Bistro B in the Westport Inn, 1595 Post Road. Showtime is 8 p.m. Also on the bill are Cristian Duran, Frank Murgalo, Myles Hewette, Giancarlo Stanton and five more comics to be announced. Tickets, $17.50, are available at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Science & Wizardry at Discovery Museum on Sunday

The Discovery School of Science and Wizardry is in session on Sunday, 10 to 4, at the Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Hands-on activities include Peculiar Potions, Astronomy, Invisibility, Divination, Herbology and more. Unusual animals from Beardsley Zoo, illusionist Chris Lengyel, building and testing straw rocket, taking Potions (chemistry), Mythology and Astronomy classes, plus sampling food and beverages at The Cracked Cauldron and Madam Sage’s Tavern. Also, special Science on a Sphere shows, probability game and Quidditch practice. Friends of Bridgeport Public Library to set up “Not-So-Restricted-Section” for photos of guests wearing invisibility cloak to be emailed home. Attendees dressed as favorite wizarding character receive $1 off admission. Tickets $13 children 2-17, students and seniors; $16 adults. Info: 203-372-3521 or discoverymuseum.org.

‘Biblioburro’ story at Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones Museum’s Around the World: Show Me a Tale on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. will feature “Biblioburro – A True Story from Colombia.” The story centers on Luis who loves to read, but soon his house in Colombia is so full of books there’s barely room for the family. After the story, children will create a mini pop-up book. The program is suggested for children ages 5 and older. The museum’s hours, through Labor Day, are Monday-Sunday, 10 to 5. Admission is $15 for adults and children and $10 for seniors. Stepping Stones Museum for Children at 303 West Avenue, Norwalk, is a participant in the Sound of Summer program. Visitors pay full price at one of the 10 participating attractions and receive a special discount at all of the other attractions. Stepping Stones members can show their membership card to take advantage of all the benefits. For a full list of discounts, visit norwalkct.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1418

Jamboree and Potluck Picnic

The second annual Common Ground Front Porch Jamboree and Potluck Picnic takes place on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., Historical Society. It’s the site of Mead House, 12 Elm Street. There will be live music featuring Abbie Gardner, David Massengill, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival House Band, Emily Mure and Letitia VanSant, plus food, ticket giveaways and more. For more details, visit commongroundsconcerts.com

And coming up…

A Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman will take the stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse at 80 East Ridge on Monday at 8 p.m. This duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions and the audience is the choir. Just show up and they’ll teach you an original arrangement to a song. Attendees will receive lyric sheets and be seated in their proper vocal section. Adilman and Goldman will teach the audience the song in three-part harmony. Tickets, $35, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

****

*Brooklyn Baby! show, with Joanie Leeds & The Nightlights, an award-winning kids’ musicians, will bring bit of Brooklyn to Dickinson Memorial Park, 50 Elm Drive, Newtown, Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. Their interactive performance features songs from the Brooklyn Baby! album, plus “Joanie’s greatest hits.” Admission is free. For more details, call 203-270-4340 or visit the Summer Jam Concert Series Facebook page.

****

Summer Concerts at the Gazebo on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo will feature Tony Reno. Info: trumbull-ct.gov

****

Dweezil Zappa will be in concert, Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m., at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets: $125 Gold Circle (includes sound check party), $75 orchestra, $65 mezzanine, at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or box office, 203-438-5795.

****

Picasso: Modern Movements through the Eyes of a Master is the subject of the ArtScapades lecture on Wed., Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library. Details: Cynde Bloom Lahey, 203-899-2780, x15133 or [email protected]

For more upcoming events, check A&L’s daily calendar and Arts Listings under the Events tab.