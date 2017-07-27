Darien Police Marine Division responds to capsized boat off Stamford coast

Darien emergency services assisted in a water rescue off Stamford for the second time in a week on Wednesday night. Last weekend, the Noroton Fire Marine Unit responded to a capized boat of the Stamford coast.

On Wednesday night, at approximately 8 p.m., the Stamford Police Department contacted the Darien Police Department requesting assistance from Darien’s Marine Division. Stamford Police had received a report of a capsized vessel with four people in the water off of Shippan Point in Stamford.

Darien Police Marine Unit 127 responded and was first on scene of the capsized vessel. Four parties were observed in the water approximately 100 yards off of Shippan Point. Two of the parties were clinging to the capsized vessel. All four parties were safely taken aboard Darien-127.

It is believed that the vessel in question struck a rock and capsized. The only description of the boat at this time is that it was an 18’ outboard. All occupants stated they were unharmed, but were transported to shore by Darien PD Marine 127 where a waiting Stamford EMS crew checked them as a precaution.

Stamford Police Marine Division arrived on scene and took over the investigation. Further inquiries concerning this incident should be directed to the Stamford Police Department.