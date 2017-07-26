Darien man charged with DUI after overturning car in roadway

A Darien man was charged with DUI after overturning his vehicle near the intersection of Raymond Street and Littlebrook Road on July 19. Police responded to the intersection at about 11 p.m. to find a black Jeep lying on its roof in the roadway. The driver, identified as Matthew Troy, 43, was standing next to it.

According to police Troy repeatedly called a female officer sir while speaking to her but managed to explain that he had lost control of his vehicle as a dog crossed the street, struck a mailbox and flipped over. Troy complained of bruises on his arms and wrists and was treated by Post 53 at the scene.

Officers noticed that Troy was having trouble standing, to which he said he was fine and just shaken up from the accident. He told police he was on his way home from the train station but had two drinks before taking the train back to Darien. At this point a male officer was speaking to Troy but he repeatedly called him “ma’am.”

Troy was asked to perform field sobriety tests but was unable to complete them successfully. He was placed under arrest and processed at police headquarters, where he declined a breathalyzer test. He was released on $160 cash bond with a court date of July 31.

Mark Sherman, Troy’s Stamford-based criminal lawyer, explained that the accident was likely a result of weather-related road conditions rather than driver misconduct. “We hope to resolve this case quickly and fairly in court, resulting in an ultimate dismissal of all charges.”