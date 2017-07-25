Darien Times

Usual Suspects up next on Friday in Summer Nights line-up

By Darien Times on July 25, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

 

Longtime local favorites  Leslie Costa and the Usual Suspects are back to  Grove Street Plaza, this Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.. Costa and her band have been performing their modern pop and rock sound for her enthusiastic crowd for many years. Costa is on lead vocals, and taking charge on electric, acoustic and rhythm guitars. Mary O’Hare is on percussion and acoustic guitar, with Chris Goane slapping the bass, and Stuart Stahr pounding the drums. No stranger to the local music scene, they often perform at many popular local venues like the Black Duck Cafe and the Spotted Horse Tavern in Westport.

Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza and The Darien Chamber of Commerce encourage residents to come out this summer to Darien Summer Nights at what has become an incredible community gathering.  

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Congressman Jim Himes signs on to letter calling on Speaker Ryan to stabilize the individual market Next Post West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in more CT towns
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress