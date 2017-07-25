Usual Suspects up next on Friday in Summer Nights line-up

Longtime local favorites Leslie Costa and the Usual Suspects are back to Grove Street Plaza, this Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.. Costa and her band have been performing their modern pop and rock sound for her enthusiastic crowd for many years. Costa is on lead vocals, and taking charge on electric, acoustic and rhythm guitars. Mary O’Hare is on percussion and acoustic guitar, with Chris Goane slapping the bass, and Stuart Stahr pounding the drums. No stranger to the local music scene, they often perform at many popular local venues like the Black Duck Cafe and the Spotted Horse Tavern in Westport.

Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza and The Darien Chamber of Commerce encourage residents to come out this summer to Darien Summer Nights at what has become an incredible community gathering.