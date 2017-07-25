Wave top six in first National 7on7

FOOTBALL
Darien’s really put the foot to the floor with football this summer.
“For the first time in school history we participated in the National 7on7 Championship series in Canton, Ohio,” Wave coach Rob Trifone said. “The team gladly accepted the VIP invite back in January, and 23 athletes traveled to Canton for three days.”
Darien finished 6-3 over two days of play for sixth place out of 17 teams.
The format is 21 minute games on a running clock, with offense starting at the opposing 40.
Teams have three plays to make first down by crossing the 25 and 10 yard line.
Interceptions are worth three points, defensive stops get you two, touchdowns are the standard six.
“We lost to eventual champion, Depaul Catholic from New Jersey in the quarterfinals,” Trifone said.