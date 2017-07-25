Darien Times

Wave top six in first National 7on7

By Steven Buono on July 25, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-072517football

Darien’s national team went 6-3 in Ohio.

FOOTBALL

Darien’s really put the foot to the floor with football this summer.

“For the first time in school history we participated in the National 7on7 Championship series in Canton, Ohio,” Wave coach Rob Trifone said. “The team gladly accepted the VIP invite back in January, and 23 athletes traveled to Canton for three days.”

Darien finished 6-3 over two days of play for sixth place out of 17 teams.

The format is 21 minute games on a running clock, with offense starting at the opposing 40.

Teams have three plays to make first down by crossing the 25 and 10 yard line.

darien-072517halloffame

Wave Ball makes it to the Hall of Fame.

Interceptions are worth three points, defensive stops get you two, touchdowns are the standard six.

“We lost to eventual champion, Depaul Catholic from New Jersey in the quarterfinals,” Trifone said.

Tags: ,

Previous Post New soundkeeper has Connecticut roots
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress