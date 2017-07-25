Letter: At Home in Darien thanks local businesses for partnership program

To the Editor:

This past spring, At Home In Darien was fortunate to have Tommy Kreuch work with us through the senior internship program at Darien High School. He was a delight to have in our office and worked diligently on increasing local business participation in our membership card program. Tommy met with local business owners to let them know about At Home In Darien and its mission to keep seniors connected to the community. After meeting with Tommy, a number of new Darien businesses agreed to offer a discount or special promotion to seniors with an At Home In Darien membership card. At Home In Darien thanks Tommy for his efforts and wishes him the best as he heads off to college in the fall!

At Home In Darien would also like to thank all of the local businesses that are participating in our membership card program by offering discounted services and promotions. A heartfelt thank you goes to: A Total Look by Total Dog; At Home in the Heights; Barrett Book Store; Browne and Company; Robert F. Carroll, Esq., CPA; Chocolate Works; Darien Diner; Darien Eye Care; Driftwood Diner; Family and Children’s Agency; Four Forks; The Gardener’s Center & Florist; Karen Goersch, CPA, CRPS; Gofer Ice Cream; Green & Tonic; Hands on Pottery; Lou Iacono Landscaping; Johnny’s & Company; Maryann Lehman, DDS; The Melting Pot; Michael Joseph’s; New England Electrical; Nielsen’s Florist; Palmer’s Market; Pet Valu; The Seana Method; Scena Wine Bar & Restaurant, UPS Store; and The Darien YMCA. We urge any Darien business owner who would like to participate in this program to contact us at [email protected] or call 203-655-2227.

We also encourage all Darien residents 60 years and older to stop by At Home in Darien to pick up your free membership card. The office is located at 2 Renshaw Road on the second floor of the Mather Center and is open 9 to 4, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit our website www.AtHomeInDarien.org.

Annie McGuire

Board President