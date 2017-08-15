Tickets now on sale for the Bigger Rig Gig, hosted by Opus for Person-to-Person

Opus for Person-to-Person has announced that tickets are now on sale for its annual fall fundraiser, The Bigger Rig Gig — an outdoor event featuring live music, food trucks, cocktails, games and raffle. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at the Ox Ridge Field in Darien. All-inclusive tickets are $135 per person for OPUS Members and their spouses, and $150 per person for non-members. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.opus4p2p.org/fundraiser/brg or by emailing [email protected].

Taking place under an open-air tent, this year’s Bigger Rig Gig has “Gone South” and will feature live music from bluegrass band, The Wool Hats, as well as DJ Matthew Mixwell. Food trucks including House of Bones BBQ, Mardi Parti, Melt Mobile, Taco Loco and Yardbird and Co will provide delicious, Southern-themed fare. The event will feature lawn games, dancing under the stars and the chance to win raffle prizes, including a family adventure package at Camelback Resort, a getaway to the famed Grace Mayflower Inn and Spa, a United Nations tour and Delegates Dining Room lunch, group yoga package and a family photography session from local photographer Karen Morneau.

“The Bigger Rig Gig is an important event that directly supports Person-to-Person’s Emergency Assistance Program,” said Rebecca Morrison, co-president, OPUS Person-to-Person. “Last year the event raised more than $85,000 which provided assistance to members of our neighboring communities, and we are confident that we will surpass that number with this year’s event.”