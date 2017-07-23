UPDATE: Possible chlorine exposure at Country Club of Darien sends six children to the hospital Saturday

UPDATE Sunday 9:31 a.m. — Darien Police have released more information regarding an incident at the Country Club of Darien Saturday afternoon.

At nearly 3 p.m., Darien Police received a report of possible chlorine exposure at the club, at 300 Mansfield Road. Post 53 and Darien Fire Department also responded. Emergency responders quarantined seven children from ages 8 to 16 complaining of symptoms of chlorine exposure who were evaluated by EMS. Five of them were transported to Stamford Hospital as a precautionary measure. All of the children were concious and alert. Shortly after 3 p.m., Darien Police received a complaint of another child having difficulty breathing at her home. Police determined she had also been the Country Club of Darien at the time of the chlorine exposure and she was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Emergency responders cleared the scene shortly after and the club remains open.

Saturday 3:53 p.m. — Darien Police confirm a chemical exposure of chlorine at the pool at the Country Club of Darien has sent several to the hospital. Several emergency responders have reported to the scene. It is currently unclear how many were injured or the nature of the injuries. The Darien Times will update as further details are available.