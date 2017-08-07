Town of Darien has announced summer road paving schedule

The Town of Darien has announced its summer paving schedule. See below for schedule:

Preparatory work will precede paving on all of the above roads. Dates listed above include milling and paving. Road surfaces will have raised structures during these dates. Please avoid these roads if possible during these times or use extra caution if you must travel on these roads. The above schedule is based on favorable weather conditions. Emergency access will be available at all times. Town of Darien police officers will be present to direct traffic and assist area residents during construction. Driveway access will be limited during paving operations. However, no single driveway should be closed for more than an hour. On street parking will be suspended during paving operations. Minor traffic delays are likely.