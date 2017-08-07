Darien Times

Town of Darien has announced summer road paving schedule

By Darien Times on August 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government, Transportation · 0 Comments

The Town of Darien has announced its summer paving schedule. See below for schedule:

Preparatory work will precede paving on all of the above roads.  Dates listed above include milling and paving.  Road surfaces will have raised structures during these dates.  Please avoid these roads if possible during these times or use extra caution if you must travel on these roads.  The above schedule is based on favorable weather conditions.  Emergency access will be available at all times.  Town of Darien police officers will be present to direct traffic and assist area residents during construction.  Driveway access will be limited during paving operations.  However, no single driveway should be closed for more than an hour.  On street parking will be suspended during paving operations.  Minor traffic delays are likely.  

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Twins Judy & Joy: Keep summer barbecues simple and easy Next Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Monday Aug. 7
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress