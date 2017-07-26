Blue Wave Taco to give away free tacos Wednesday

Though Blue Wave Taco has yet to officially open its doors, in order to “keep the vibe going,” as they say, free chicken tacos will be given out through the drive-thru on Wednesday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. The “catch” is one taco per person, per carload, so “you’ll have to boomerang around the block to get your refill on.”

Blue Wave Taco also intends to give someone a free taco every day for a year beginning the day the business opens, which will be approximately mid-August.

Blue Wave Taco is at 205 Boston Post Road, Darien. More info: (203) 302-7023 or bluewavetaco.com.