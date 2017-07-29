Community Fund of Darien kicks off 38th annual Darien Road Race

The 38th annual Darien Road Race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, at Pear Tree Point Beach and includes a 10K and 1.5 mile Loop. This year’s race will begin at 3:30 p.m. for the 1.5 mile Fun Run and 4 p.m. for the 10K. The race will feature “the Finish Line” tent with music, games, food trucks, sponsor booths, silent auction and an awards ceremony.

The Darien Road Race supports The Community Fund of Darien. The race has raised more than a million dollars over the years to benefit our neighbors in critical need in Stamford, Norwalk and Darien. The Darien Road Race brings together families, athletes and adults young and old to celebrate the spirit of our community and support a great cause. All money raised from the race will benefit local nonprofits and community initiatives. The Community Fund grants will target youth success, self-sufficiency, basic needs and Darien programs.

The race is made possible by local business sponsors and many wonderful volunteers. The Title Sponsor for the 2017 Darien Road Race is Newport Academy; and the Lead Sponsors are Callari Auto Group, Mercer, ONS, Tooher-Ferraris, and Vibe Fitness. In addition, 2017 sponsors include: Baywater Properties, Carnegie Pollak, Christine Hamilton-Hall, Corbo’s Deli, CST 50, Darien Boat Club, Darien Rowayton Bank, Embody Fitness, Farrell Construction, Fox Hill Builders, The Goose, Halstead, Heights Pizza, Hutchinson Tree, Kumon, Little Bites, Lymbr, Methodist Family Center, Palmer’s Market, Pear Tree Point School, The Pi Group, Professional Physical Therapy, Pure Barre, Saint Luke’s, TD Bank, and Thomas Costello Landscaping. Please contact us at 203-655-8775 if you would like to become a sponsor.

Registration for the race is now open at www.darienroadracect.org and you can learn more about where the fundraising dollars will go at www.communityfunddarien.org. Also, please check out our Facebook page for weekly running tips and human interest stories leading up to the race. The registration fee is $45 ($50- on race day) and $15 for all children 12 and under. The first 500 registered runners will receive an official 2017 Darien Road Race performance t-shirt on race day. More info: communityfunddarien.org or call 203-655-8775.