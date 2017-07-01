Obituary: Daniel Russell Cooney —portfolio manager, long-time Noroton Yacht Club, Army veteran

Daniel Russell Cooney, 92, of Darien and Waldoboro, Maine, died on June 24. Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 12, 1924, he was the son of Mae Bossert and Russell S. Cooney. He grew up in Plandome, Long Island and in Waldoboro, attended Exeter Academy, and served in the U.S. Army in World War II in the European Theater. After the war, he entered Yale University and graduated in 1950. He worked as a securities analyst for Lord Abbett & Co. in New York City, and in 1973, he became portfolio manager of the newly established Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund, one of the earliest funds to focus specifically on the over-the-counter market. After his retirement in 1987, he served as Trustee of Robertson Stephens Emerging Growth Fund.

Mr. Cooney married the love of his life, Alice Knotts, on July 9, 1949, in Falmouth, Maine, and they spent 67 devoted years together between Darien and Waldoboro, raising two daughters, many Norwich terriers, and daylilies galore. His devotion to Alice, who predeceased him by nine months, was exemplified by the care he gave her over the last 25 years of her life, when she was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was supported in her care by a team of women who, in turn, watched over and looked after him. His daughters are grateful for each of them, they said.

He had an infectious smile and a curious nature that endeared him to all. A long-standing member of the Noroton Yacht Club, he owned sailboats in numerous classes that included Lightnings, Sonars, and Ideal 18s. He shared his wife’s passion for antiques, but his interest had a nautical focus, embracing everything from marine paintings, decoys, scrimshaw, and early rigging and sailmakers tools that he appreciated as much for their history as for their craftsmanship and beauty. His interests were vast and ever growing, ranging from planting a collection of rhododendrons and rare pines to showing Norwich Terriers and making wine. But most of all, he was a gentleman of the old school in the truest sense.

Mr. Cooney was predeceased by his three siblings, James S. Cooney, Barbara Cooney, and David C. Cooney. He is survived by his daughters Rebecca T. Cooney, and her husband Tito Pizarro, of New York City, and Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen, and her husband George L. K. Frelinghuysen, also of New York City; and two grandsons, Henry O. H. Frelinghuysen of Stamford, and Russell S. C. Frelinghuysen of Asheville, North Carolina.

He will have a private family burial in Waldoboro in August. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Parish, 1864 Post Road, Darien.

Memorial, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to St. Luke’s Parish, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820, or to Yale University, Development Office, 157 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510-2100. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com

— by The Darien Times