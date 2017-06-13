Darien’s Chase Bank robbed Monday afternoon — police seek help identifying suspect

A suspect walked into a Darien bank on Monday afternoon and allegedly left with an unknown amount of cash from the teller’s drawer after passing her a note, as per Darien Police.

At approximately 3:35 p.m. on Monday, June 12, Darien Police responded to Chase Bank at 454 Post Road, Darien on the report of a bank robbery. The subject walked into the bank and passed a note to a female teller demanding money. Darien Police said no weapon was displayed nor was any threat made. The subject left that bank after the teller gave the subject cash. The exact amount of the loss is still being tallied.

There were seven employees and one patron in the bank at the time of this incident. There were no injuries or any threats made to any people in the bank.

The subject is described as a black male, 5′ 9″ to 6″, late 20’s to early 30’s, heavy set with a beard, wearing a dark-colored ball cap, dark-colored oversized patterned shirt, and baggy pants, possibly gray or beige. The suspect was described to have tattoos on his left hand and on his face, described as a “tribal” design. The possibility exists that these tattoos could have been temporary and part of an attempt to conceal facial features.

The suspect was observed entering a white vehicle, described as a Toyota Camry, with orange NY state license plates. The vehicle was last observed exiting the parking lot and traveling E/B on the Boston Post Road.

The Darien Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating this bank robbery and the FBI has been advised as well.

Any persons with potential information on this subject or vehicle are requested to call the Darien Police Department Detective Division at (203) 662-5330.