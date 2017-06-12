Obituary: AC “Ladd” Morgan III — the sunshine patriot

AC “Ladd” Morgan III of Darien, Connecticut passed away on June 8, 2017. Mr. Morgan was beloved in the community for his extroverted personality and fervent patriotism and will be deeply missed.

Mr. Morgan was born on March 10,1939 in Port Washington, New York and was raised in Westport, Connecticut. He attended The Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut and Hebron Academy in Hebron, Maine from which he graduated in 1957. AC Morgan then attended North Carolina State University where he majored in textile chemistry and business management.

He enlisted in the United States Navy immediately prior to the Cuban Missile crisis and served in a land-based anti-submarine squadron at Millington Naval.

Mr. Morgan spent the majority of his business career in the textile industry. In 1969 he founded A.C. Morgan & Company, a global textile firm with offices in New York City. In 1990 he retired and was able to marry his lifelong patriotism to his career in textiles, whimsically opening an American Flag Store in Rowayton, Connecticut in 1995.

Morgan was a beloved figure in the Connecticut coastal communities where he raised his family and was known for his outsized personality and charming eccentricities. He was often spotted on his bespoke red, white and blue bicycle, greeting passers by and dressed in his signature blue blazer, pale pink shorts and bow tie.

A lifelong member of the New York Athletic Club, Morgan swam competitively as a member of the “Masters” team; was a member of The St. Thomas Yacht Club in the United States Virgin Islands and The Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida. In Darien, he was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and a member of Wee Burn Country Club.

He is survived by Molly Funk Morgan, their son AC “Lord” Morgan IV and his wife, Mandi; his beloved granddaughters Eloise and Gigi; and his dear sister Bonnie Morgan of Chester, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to Post 53 Darien Emergency Medical Services. Mailing address: P.O. Box 2066 Darien, CT 06820 or online at http://www.post53.info/donate.

— by the Family