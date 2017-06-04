Letter: A long-time Darien resident grateful for the kindness of good samaritans

To the Editor:

We’ve lived in Darien for the past 32 years, raised four children, and now enjoy our grandchildren, 10 of whom have grown up in town.

We originally landed here on a temporary assignment with my employer and subsequently moved permanently which was a “no brainer” based on all the things we loved about Darien — the small town feeling, great school system/sports programs, volunteerism and most importantly, how easy it was to assimilate.

And while many of our friends have decided to relocate South for a simpler life, an incident occurred to me recently that speaks to why that won’t be part of our journey.

I was dutifully watching two of our grandchildren play lacrosse and run track at Darien High School, after which I was to meet several of them at a local restaurant for dinner. It was a cold, windy spring night and as I crossed the corner of Mansfield and the Post Road I had a call on my cellphone and in the process of answering, I dropped my wallet and all of my credit/other cards took flight!

At the time I didn’t know which cards had blown away and picked up what I could but I had family waiting and opted to look for the others later — definitely a ‘senior brain cramp.”

Of course, after dinner it had turned completely dark and without telling anyone of this, I returned home for a flashlight to look for what turned out to be all of my major credit cards and driver’s license.

When I arrived home there were two calls on my phone, one from a person to whom we had recently sold our home and a complete stranger, who lived nearby.

So I called my former residence and someone drove to our old address, (on the license), and turned over my license and saved me a week at the DMV.

The next call was from a gentleman who was doing ‘take out’ and found two of my major credit cards and ‘googled’ my name which had my old phone number/address but he saw that I belonged to an organization in town and after several calls got my cell phone.

This all occurred within one hour of dropping my wallet!

After I thanked everyone profusely, I sheepishly returned to the ‘scene” with my flashlight and within one minute, as I was searching, a mother and her four children asked if I needed help. Before I could say “no thanks” all five turned on their phone lights and began helping this “old man,” (still in shock), and within 10 minutes found my remaining cards.

And to top it all off, as I thanked the family, I made the comment that after all this “I should go play the lottery” whereby the oldest child said, ”I think you just won it.”

So within two hours, seven complete strangers dropped everything they were doing to help — all acts of kindness for sure.

Could this happen anywhere? I think not. Enough said.

Glen Osberg

Darien