Summer Nights concert series returns to Darien, courtesy of Baywater and Grove Street Plaza

For each of the last six summers, Darien residents have been treated to free concerts in Grove Street Plaza on Friday nights, and this year’s series is promising to be bigger and better than any before it.

The Darien Summer Nights concert series was launched by Darien residents David Genovese and Penny Glassmeyer, who head up Baywater Properties and Grove Street Plaza, respectively. During the winter of 2008/2009 the two decided it was time to do something positive for residents who would be staying around town because of the unsettled economic climate, and to encourage them to shop locally and support Darien’s merchants. Borrowing from the successful Alive at Five Concert Series in Stamford, Baywater Properties and Grove Street Plaza sponsored a concert series in the summer of 2009 that was held in various venues around downtown.

The first night of the series will be Friday, June 23. A number of new bands have been added to the series, which will run through September 15th. The musicians performing over the course of this summer will include, Kind Bud and Waynard Scheller, Harry Bergen with Mods & Rockers, Gunsmoke, Mars Project, Leslie Costa & the Usual Suspects, Barnstorm!, Adam Ezra Group, Wingmen, The Spadtastics and The Afterthoughts.

On June 30, we will host an official kick off to summer with the Spadtastics performing at Tilley Pond Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from The Darien Butcher shop and food trucks.

Two new bands who will be performing in the Darien Summer Nights series. On June 23, we welcome Darien resident, Michelle Gottfried and her band, Bad Dog Buddy. Their mix of 60’s, 70’s and 80’s music will be a fun addition to our summer lineup. On Aug. 25, we welcome former Darien resident Jeff Mucciolo to Grove Street Plaza. His band, CC: Legend, performs the best of Bob Marley. Residents are encouraged to come to Grove Street Plaza from 6 pm, and then to have dinner in one of downtown Darien’s great restaurants.

David Genovese said, “Penny and I are grateful for the broad support we have received over the last number of years in our efforts to work with the Planning & Zoning Commission and the various Town boards and volunteer organizations in improving the downtown, and we wanted to find a way to say thank you.”

“We also wanted to remind residents of the importance of supporting our local merchants. These events are being offered free of charge…all that we are ask for in return is that people do their best to support local retailers and business owners. If you have a choice, dine or shop locally, because by doing so you are helping create a more vibrant downtown for Darien, and you enable all of us to give back in this way,” he said.

Baywater and Grove Street Plaza have initiated a marketing campaign for “Darien Summer Nights” that includes newspaper inserts; local advertising; a social media program through Facebook where people can post comments and pictures; and a Web site, www.dariensummernights.com, with updates and additional information.