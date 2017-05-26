New businesses take steps in Darien

Some empty storefronts will be getting a reboot in downtown Darien in the near future, according to the town’s Planning & Zoning Department.

In recent months, the Planning & Zoning Commission has opened public hearings for and/or approved many new businesses and developments, according to department director Jeremy Ginsberg.

Blue Wave Taco is set to open on June 20 in the former Palmwich location near the Exit 13 ramp. The eatery is described on its Facebook page as a “coastal drive thru food hut serving killer tacos, burritos and much, much more!”

In early April, the popular eatery Darien Social closed its doors to make way for Louiie’s Italian Restaurant & Bar, based out of Cos Cob.

At 31 Tokeneke Road, Planning & Zoning has approved a nail salon that may not be moving in as the developer presents other potential uses for the space. The proposal discussed by P & Z April 18 would have potentially offered wellness services, including manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing in the first-floor space formerly occupied by Towne Ridge Dry Cleaners.

At 1077 Boston Post Road, in the current location of a Verizon Store (which is now moving to the adjacent space formerly home to Jos A. Bank) the commission has approved a restaurant, with an expanded interior footprint.

Several applications will be decided on by the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 30. At 1963 Post Road, P & Z will review proposals to split the former Panera Bread location into a Club Pilates (a new 1,800+/- square foot Pilates fitness studio) and Bankwell Branch. (The Bankwell Branch will not have a public hearing held until June, with a decision in July.) A pending application for a stretch therapy study in the former Baskin Robins location in the Goodwives Shopping Center will also likely be decided on May 30.

At 883 Boston Post Road, a pending proposal would establish a new Huntington Learning Center in the first-floor space formerly occupied by Robeks Juice. Huntington is a franchise that provides supplemental educational services for primary and secondary students, including multi-subject tutoring and test prep. At 1950 Boston Post Road, a pending proposal would establish a new coffee and convenience food service store in a portion of the first-floor space. A proposal for 555 Boston Post Road seeks to establish a new halotherapy center (referred to as a “Salt Cave”, it is a non-invasive treatment that alleviates the health problems associated with asthma, allergies, sinusitis, bronchitis, and other respiratory illnesses, using micro particles of salt.) It would reside in the first-floor space formerly occupied by Core Health. Public hearings will be held on May 30 for all of these applications, with decisions likely to come in June.