Darien man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home

A Darien man was arrested for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on May 15. Eric Barret, 42, allegedly broke into the Allen O’Neill Drive home to determine if his former girlfriend had started dating new people.



She returned home at about 11:30 a.m. that day to find Barret’s car in her parking spot, and him inside her apartment holding her iPad. When asked how he got inside he told her he had used a firefighter’s tool to gain entry through the rear door of the building. When she asked why he was there, he told her he wanted to know if she was dating anyone else, and she demanded that he leave. He left with no protest and later texted her apologized admitting he had made a mistake.



The woman determined that Barret had attempted to go through her emails, messages, photos, contacts and FaceTime calls to see if she was dating someone. She then contacted police. Officers arrested Barret after examining the pry marks on the door where he had forced entry.



He allegedly admitted to using a shove key to force the door open and searching through the victim’s iPad and computer. Barret was charged with burglary in the second degree, possession of burglary tools and committing a computer crime in the fifth degree. He was released on $10,000 bond and was due in court May 16.