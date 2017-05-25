Malloy says report shows state housing efforts to combat homelessness are working

Gov. Dan Malloy recently issued a press release lauding the results of an annual census of homelessness in the state, saying that the point-in-time count confirms that the state’s recent efforts to reduce homelessness and increase access to housing are working.

Conducted by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, this year’s census found that homelessness in Connecticut has decreased for a fourth consecutive year and is at its lowest level to date. Among the statistics found in the census, the nonprofit organization’s report found that:

The overall homeless population has decreased 13% during the last year and 24 percent since 2007.

A total of 415 people were unsheltered – a 38 percent decrease from last year.

Few veterans were counted as homeless – only 34 veterans were identified in emergency shelters (a decrease of 24 percent over the last year) and only 14 veterans were unsheltered (a 67 percent decrease). Connecticut continues to house veterans who become homeless within about 90 days.

“We set high goals to end homelessness, and this census released today showing record lows in Connecticut confirms that our state is moving in the right direction and our housing efforts are working,” Governor Malloy said.

“Over the last several years, our state has built solid partnerships with local, state, and federal organizations to strengthen our housing needs in order to ensure that when someone becomes homeless, it is brief and nonrecurring. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in these efforts – their work is truly having a positive impact on peoples’ lives,” he said.

“Under the Malloy administration, we are working in close partnership with stakeholders across all levels of government, as well as with organizations and providers in the private, and nonprofit sector,” Connecticut Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein said. “During Governor Malloy’s tenure, Connecticut has become a recognized national leader in the housing arena.”

Klein, who served three terms as Darien’s first selectman and is a Darien resident, gave additional comments to The Darien Times.

“Homelessness, until most recently has been thought of as unsurmountable. I’m proud of all the work that has been done in the State to end homelessness, especially among our veterans. Our commitment to housing first has helped so many set down roots in our cities and towns and become contributing members of our communities,” she said.

“Affordable housing is a key component of this success,” she said.

The 2017 point-in-time report can be found on the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness website.