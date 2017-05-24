Noroton Fire to hold bingo and block party fundraisers

The Noroton Fire Department will hold its annual fundraiser Thursday, June 22 for a night of Bingo. Ticket sales begin at 6pm with the first game being called at 7pm. Snacks and beverages will be available under the big tent at the corner of the Post Road and Nearwater Lane.

The festivities will continue Saturday, June 24 when Noroton Fire hosts its block party, a great event for the entire family. Kicking off at 5pm, there will be a wide variety of food and beverages as well as live entertainment featuring the renowned Highland Rovers and Jump the Gunn bands. The drawing for the Boat Raffle will be at 10:30pm (attendance at the drawing is not necessary to win). The Noroton Fire Department, established in 1896, will use the proceeds from the Bingo and Block Party fundraiser for training and equipment necessary to ensure the high level of response and service that the Darien community depends on. (Free admission – corner of Post Road and Nearwater Lane).