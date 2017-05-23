Darien Times

Defense drowns Wilton in Wave

FCIAC Semifinals: Wave 17, Warriors 3

By Steven Buono on May 23, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Riley Stewart strikes. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS LACROSSE

Plenty of scoring, and a nothing-doing Darien defense gave the Wave a 17-3 win over Wilton in the FCIAC semifinals at Casagrande Field in Norwalk on Tuesday.

Top seed, top team in the country, Darien improves to 18-0.

Fifth seed Wilton readies for states at 13-5.

Darien next plays No. 3 Ridgefield which beat Greenwich in the other semis match 10-7. The final is 7pm Thursday at Casagrande.

Nick Percarpio watches the one of many spontaneous combustions of happiness on the night. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

The Blue Wave was led by a swarming defense, stellar goaltending, outstanding face-off play and an explosive offense,” said Wave coach Jeff Brameier.

Logan McGovern had a productive semis. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Most explosive were Logan McGovern with five goals and two assists and new Wave all-time top scorer, senior Kevin Lindley with four goals and six points.

Brian Minicus about to put the hammer down. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Junior Brian Minicus struck for a hat trick and had four points, Matt Meyjes had a hat trick and Finlay Collins one goal and two assists.

The defense was led by the lockdown play of Arden Cohen, Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nick Percarpio and the short stick middie play of Jack Joyce, Blake Sommi and Riley Stewart.” Brameier said. “Ryan Cornell was awesome in the cage with seven saves and many great clearing passes until subbed for by Sean Collins in the fourth quarter.”

Ryan Cornell faces down a bid. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Tanner Strub and his wing mates “were tremendous” on face-offs, Brameier added, with Strub going 14-for-24 as the difference maker in the middle.

Box

Darien  3-5-6-3 = 17

Wilton  1-1-0-1 =   3

Daren record 18-0  (13-0 FCIAC)

Wilton record 13-5

Finlay Collins corrals a Warrior. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Darien Scoring:

Logan McGovern 5-2

Kevin Lindley 4-2

Brian Minicus 3-1

Matt Meyjes 3-0

Finlay Collins 1-2

Henri Pfeifle 1-0

Riley Stewart 0-1

Wilton Scoring:

Connor Drake 2-0

Brian Calabrese 1-0

Darien Goalie Saves:

Ryan Cornell 7

Sean Collins 3

Wilton goalie Saves:

Andrew Calabrese 14

