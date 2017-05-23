No quit kids: Another late-game rally puts Wave in final

SOFTBALL

It was back-and-forth, but Darien’s 11-hit assault, broke Ludlowe’s back in the end, for an 8-4 victory in the FCIAC semifinals.

As soon as we strung some hits together and started actually having fun, we were a completely different team. — Cassidy Schiff

The Wave blew it open with a six-run fifth inning at Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

“I thought today was a great game,” said Darien senior captain Cassidy Schiff. “We completely turned the momentum around.”

Second seed Darien plays Westhill for the title back at Sacred Heart on Wednesday.

“We started out a little tight and we made some errors which forced us to fight back,” Schiff said. “But as soon as we strung some hits together and started actually having fun, we were a completely different team.”

Sophia Barbour pitched the win, and batted in the winning runs.

She doubled to bust open a 4-4 tie with the RBI in the fifth.

And she struck out five, walked, no one.

“She was on fire,” Schiff said of Barbour. “And she definitely was more relaxed after the fifth inning, and you could see it in her pitches.”

The Falcons went up 1-0 in the first inning and Darien answered back with two in the bottom of the third to take the lead.

Ludlowe went ahead 3-2 in the top of the fourth and scored another in the top of the fifth for a 4-2 lead.

Then the Wave stampeded back.

“The fifth inning was the turning point,” Schiff said. “Once again, we had to come back and score a few runs late in the game. But we never let up and believed that our teammates could get the job done.”

Ludlowe had six hits one error, and Darien had five errors.

Barbour led the day with three hits, two doubles.

Hailey King and Schiff had two hits each, with Schiff batting in two runs.

Keilani Caruso, Jess Carlo, Caroline Krueger and Stefani Gentile had one hit each.

Scoring runs were King and Schiff with two each, and Caruso, Sydney Fagerstrom, Kristen Picard and Carlo with one apiece.

Carlo batted in two runs, Caruso one.

Caruso and King doubled, and Caruso hammered a triple as well as part of the batting barrage.

“I think we got a little wound up playing on a new field and we were stressing too much,” Schiff added. “But we settled in and kept fighting, and after that the game was ours.”