May property transfers

By Dan Arestia on May 23, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

2743 Boston Post Road – Estate of Pietro Fiorita to 2743 Boston Post Road LLC for $1,000,000. Appraised value of $847,600. Assessed value of $593,320.

 

36 Swifts Lane – John and Gael B. Lundeen to Ian W. and Shelby K. Smith for $3,300,000. Appraised value of $3,662,200. Assessed value of $2,563,540.

 

9 Sherry Lane – Robert and Joan Meyjes to Daniel Melaugh for $1,800,000. Appraised value of $1,748,400. Assessed value of $1,223,880.

 

14 McLaren Road South – Ernest Robert Cotter IV and Sarah Cotter to William Looney for $1,455,000. Appraised value of $1,191,300. Assessed value of $833,910.

 

26 Sunswyck Road – Peter A. and Claire M. Conant to Tamara L. Peters for $1,780,000. Appraised value of $2,027,600. Assessed value of $1,419,320..

 

105 Old Kings Highway South – Shane and Lindsey Kaiser to Shari Soloway for $1,243,750. Appraised value of $974,900. Assessed value of $682,430.

 

6 Rings End Road – John Davis III to Lori Brown for $400,000. Appraised value of $514,800. Assessed value of $360,360.

 

1714 Boston Post Road – Spencer Lippman to Benjamin Diamond for $725,000. Appraised value of $597,500. Assessed value of $418,250.

 

142 Brookside Road – Robert and Kristin Peck to Nicholas Paul Menzies for $2,275,000. Appraised value of $2,406,600. Assessed value of $1,684,620.

 

9 Midbrook Lane – Andrew R and Margaret M. Hersam to Spencer A. Lippman for $1,365,000. Appraised value of $1,379,100. Assessed value of $965,370.

 

4 Beach Drive – Jeffrey J. and Diane G. Urban to Eneo Karagjozi for $1,800,000. Appraised value of $1,658,400. Assessed value of $1,160,880.

 

10 Edelweiss Lane – John J. and Michele Barrett to Paul Hidaka for $1,325,000. Appraised value of $990,100. Assessed value of $693,070.

 

10 Hillcrest Avenue – Douglas and Cameron Sokolik to John Michael Gibbons for $1,650,000. Appraised value of $1,282,700. Assessed value of $897,890.

 

25 Bittersweet Lane – Joseph A. Bruno Jr, Trustee to Douglas and Cameron Sokolak for $1,737,500. Appraised value of $1,450,200. Assessed value of $1,015,140.

 

22 Gideon Lane #H22 – Joseph Mazano to Jacob Schneidermeyer for $170,028. Appraised value of $143,500. Assessed value of $100,450.

 

188 Long Neck Point Road – John and Charlotte Suhler to 188 Long Neck Point Road LLC for $18,000,000. Appraised value of $18,587,100. Assessed value of $13,010,970.

 

31 Fairfield Avenue- Amy Michelle Santarpia to Bryan Jaegen for $1,200,000. Appraised value of $967,700. Assessed value of $677,390.

 

13 Oak Park Avenue – Matthew E. Schernecke to Karen Coyle for $1,145,000. Appraised value of $997,500. Assessed value of $698,250.

 

30 Hillcrest Avenue – Stephen J. Antczak to William A. Clarkson for $1,115,000. Appraised value of $1,055,800. Assessed value of $739,060.

 

5 Red Cedar Drive – Toni Lynn D’Anngio to Douglas and Mary C. Ernst for $1,400,000. Appraised value of $1,132,000. Assessed value of $792,400.

 

5 Abbey Road – Henry C. Rottner to Michael McGuinn for $1,010,000. Appraised value of $957,900. Assessed value of $670,530.

 

1 Lighthouse Way – Vincent M. Corsano to Brian S. Reed and Ana R. Shateva for $1,390,000. Appraised value of $1,582,800. Assessed value of $1,107,960.

 

5 Old Parish Road – Kevin M. Granath to Steven Jeraci for $2,775,000. Appraised value of $2,738,300. Assessed value of $1,916,810.

 

355 West Avenue – Gladys M. Costello to Thomas Carruthers for $685,000. Appraised value of $597,200. Assessed value of $418,040.

 

