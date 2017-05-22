Darien Times

Wave demolishes Wreckers 23-4 in semis

By Darien Times on May 22, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-052217nicole.jpg

Nicole Humphrey led the scoring smash-up. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS LACROSSE

The Wave washed Staples away 23-4 in the FCIAC semifinals at Norwalk on Monday.

Darien had five goals from Nicole Humphrey, four from Emma Stein, and a hat trick each from Ashley Humphrey, Emma Jaques, Christine Fiore.

Katie Ramsay had two goals, Sarah Jaques, Kendall Wisinski and Charlotte Wittstock scored one apiece.

Darien rushed out to a 13-4 lead at the half over the No. 5 seed.

The top seed Wave plays sixth seed Ridgefield in the final 7pm at Norwalk on Wednesday.

Long-time defending champ Darien beat the Tigers 16-6 during the regular season. Ridgefield will be playing in its first league final.

Darien improves to 14-3 overall, 12-0 FCIAC.

Tags: ,

Previous Post CT’s Beardsley Zoo welcomes two lynx kittens to the family
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress