Wave demolishes Wreckers 23-4 in semis

GIRLS LACROSSE

The Wave washed Staples away 23-4 in the FCIAC semifinals at Norwalk on Monday.

Darien had five goals from Nicole Humphrey, four from Emma Stein, and a hat trick each from Ashley Humphrey, Emma Jaques, Christine Fiore.

Katie Ramsay had two goals, Sarah Jaques, Kendall Wisinski and Charlotte Wittstock scored one apiece.

Darien rushed out to a 13-4 lead at the half over the No. 5 seed.

The top seed Wave plays sixth seed Ridgefield in the final 7pm at Norwalk on Wednesday.

Long-time defending champ Darien beat the Tigers 16-6 during the regular season. Ridgefield will be playing in its first league final.

Darien improves to 14-3 overall, 12-0 FCIAC.