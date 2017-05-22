Baseball playoffs postponed; Girls lacrosse on HAN Network Monday

Rain has already caused a changeup in the FCIAC playoff schedule.

The FCIAC baseball semifinals scheduled for Monday have been moved to Wednesday at Harbor Yard, with the final moved from Wednesday to Friday.

With baseball postponed, the HAN Network will come to you live from Norwalk High with the FCIAC girls lacrosse semifinals. Ridgefield, the sixth seed, faces second-seeded New Canaan at 5 p.m., followed by a matchup between fifth-seeded Staples and the top-seeded Darien Blue Wave. You can watch live on this website.

Monday night’s winners will meet in the FCIAC girls lacrosse championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Norwalk High.

The HAN Network will still bring you all the baseball from Harbor Yard Wednesday. The semifinals, now Wednesday, see the defending champion and six-seed Darien facing Wilton at 5 p.m., followed by eighth-seeded Trumbull against fourth-seeded Ridgefield. The championship game is now scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch Friday night.

Boys lacrosse will also be coming to you on the HAN Network this week. Tuesday’s semifinal doubleheader at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk pits third-seeded Ridgefield against second-seeded Greenwich at 5 p.m., followed by fifth-seeded Wilton against top-seeded Darien. The final will come to you live Thursday at 7 from McMahon.

The softball semifinal games at Sacred Heart University have been moved to Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. with No. 6 Ludlowe taking on No. 2 Darien, followed by No. 5 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Westhill, 5 p.m. With poor weather forecast for Thursday as well, the championship game has been moved up one day and will be played at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at SHU.

The boys tennis semifinals have been pushed back to Tuesday, with New Canaan playing at Greenwich, and Darien playing at Staples. Both matches will start at 4 p.m.

The girls track and field championships have been moved to Wednesday, May 24, and will be run at Danbury High School.

Greenwich High School was scheduled to host the meet on Monday, but the facility is unavailable on Wednesday.