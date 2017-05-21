Darien Times

VFW, Wood sponsoring flag retirement collection

By Darien Times on May 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

State Rep. Terrie Wood Darien’s VFW Post #6933 are sponsoring a collection of worn American flags for proper retirement.

According to Scouting.org, under Title 4, Chapter1, § 8, paragraph k of the US Code (often referred to as the Flag Code) states:

The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

The event, from May 26 through June 14, has three drop off locations —Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien LIbrary, 1441 Post Road, and VFW Post #6933 at 205 Noroton Avenue.

 

