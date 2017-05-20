Darien Times

Lindley in record books with 75th goal of the season

FCIAC Quarterfinals: Wave 14, Falcons 0

By Darien Times on May 20, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Kevin Lindley, filling more nets than Bumble Bee Tuna in a banner year. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

BOYS LACROSSE

Kevin Lindley scored seven goals and Ryan Cornell had a seven-save shutout in Darien’s 14-0 FCIAC quarterfinals win over Fairfield Ludlowe at home on Saturday.

But the number of note is 75.

Lindley sets a new Wave record for goals in a season with 75 and counting, overtaking Charlie Howe’s 2000 record of 73.

While a superlative in scoring was happening at one end of the field, perfection was scored in the Wave net, with the help of more than a few.

“The game was highlight by the superb defense,” said Wave coach Jeff Brameier, “led by All Americans Ryan Cornell and Arden Cohen — with five caused turnovers — with help from Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nick Percarpio and Andrew Darby.”

Darien will play Wilton in the semifinals on Tuesday at Brien McMahon.

Box

Darien    4-5-3-2 = 14

Ludlowe 0-0-0-0 = 0

Darien Scoring

Kevin Lindley 7-0

Logan Mcgovern 2-3

Riley Stewart 1-1

Tanner Strub 1-1

Matt Meyjes 0-2

Henry Pfeifle 1-0

James Solberg 1-0

Pete Hartigan 1-0

Jack Joyce 0-1

Finlay Collins 0-1

Darien Goalie Saves

Ryan Cornell 7

Sean Collins 3

Ludlowe Goalie Saves

Carter Leibrock 7

Ken Fetcho 2

Darien 17-0 (12-0 FCIAC)

Ludlowe 8-9

