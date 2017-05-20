Lindley in record books with 75th goal of the season

BOYS LACROSSE
Kevin Lindley scored seven goals and Ryan Cornell had a seven-save shutout in Darien’s 14-0 FCIAC quarterfinals win over Fairfield Ludlowe at home on Saturday.
But the number of note is 75.
Lindley sets a new Wave record for goals in a season with 75 and counting, overtaking Charlie Howe’s 2000 record of 73.
While a superlative in scoring was happening at one end of the field, perfection was scored in the Wave net, with the help of more than a few.
“The game was highlight by the superb defense,” said Wave coach Jeff Brameier, “led by All Americans Ryan Cornell and Arden Cohen — with five caused turnovers — with help from Quinn Fay, Jake Bieler, Nick Percarpio and Andrew Darby.”
Darien will play Wilton in the semifinals on Tuesday at Brien McMahon.
Box
Darien 4-5-3-2 = 14
Ludlowe 0-0-0-0 = 0
Darien Scoring
Kevin Lindley 7-0
Logan Mcgovern 2-3
Riley Stewart 1-1
Tanner Strub 1-1
Matt Meyjes 0-2
Henry Pfeifle 1-0
James Solberg 1-0
Pete Hartigan 1-0
Jack Joyce 0-1
Finlay Collins 0-1
Darien Goalie Saves
Ryan Cornell 7
Sean Collins 3
Ludlowe Goalie Saves
Carter Leibrock 7
Ken Fetcho 2
Darien 17-0 (12-0 FCIAC)
Ludlowe 8-9