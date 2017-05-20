Summer STEM camp offered in June at Darien Scout Cabin

Once again this summer, the Connecticut Yankee Council and Darien Boy Scouts are offering a week-long summer STEM camp for boys and girls in 1st through 5th grades. Children will participate in over 50 hands-on experiments in Chemistry, Gravity, Circuitry, Robotics and Forensics developed by the CT Yankee Council in conjunction with scientists from the Oakridge National Research Laboratory, and taught by knowledgable, trained staff, including members of Darien’s new High School STEM Venture Crew #353.
The program curriculum is all new this year. It is coeducational and broken down by grade level (1st – 3rd) and (4th – 5th) in a fun and engaging way with trained, certified teachers. There will be a student to teacher ratio of no more than 10:1, and older Scouts will participate as mentors as well, to ensure that each child will have maximum hands-on instruction and get the most out of each experiment and each subject unit in the curriculum. On the last day of camp, campers will have a family science fair to showcase their work.
The camp runs from 9am-3pm June 19-23 and will be held at the Andrew Shaw Memorial Scout Cabin at 140 West Avenue. Cost is $375 per camper for instruction, materials, t-shirt & water bottle, with a $25 Early Bird discount offered by May 15th. Register online by visiting http://stemdaycamps.org/camp/
15/connecticut-yankee and start your child’s summer off with a BLAST!
