Darien Times

Darien sweeps doubles in semis victory

FCIAC Semifinals: Wave 6, Cardinals 1

By Steven Buono on May 19, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-051917gray.jpg

Daphne Gray (above) along with partner Mia Dursht set the triumphant tone with the win at No. 1. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TENNIS

The Wave beat visiting Greenwich 6-1 in the FCIAC semifinals on Friday, but, there’s more to it than the blowout win.

Darien football and lacrosse often say they’ve got targets on their backs as No. 1 teams.

But, at least they’ve got legions of teammates firing back.

Team sport, of sorts, tennis, though, poses a lonely target for each of its competitors. And none more so than for an undefeated No. 1.

Kateri Martin proved to be, a fast moving target — and a target that fired back — in her first loss of the season, to senior Maddie Arnold, in three sets of strenuous, punishing battle.

“While Maddie Arnold jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, Martin dug out of the hole and won the first set 6-4,” said Darien coach Anne-Lise Brown. “The second set saw several breaks of serve before Arnold took the set in a tie break 7-2.”

While on serve in the third set Martin fell to the ground with a leg cramp that hindered her for the remainder of the set resulting in a 6-4 victory for Arnold.

darien-051917ma.jpg

Sophomore Lilly Ma took her match at No. 2. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

“On other courts, Lilly Ma got a slow start but then steamrolled through her match winning 6-3, 6-0,” said Brown of the No. 2. “Emilia Callery faced a tough opponent (at three) and while their points were often long with amazing grace around the court, Callery came out on top 6-3, 6-2.”

Emily Neuner remains undefeated at No. 4 with a strong win over Greenwich’s Tess Lamhaouar, 6-3, 6-3.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-0, 6-3 at one doubles.

“Number one doubles breezed through their first set,” said Brown. “And then they had to problem solve a little more in the second to get the win.”

darien-051917callery.jpg

Emilia Callery got down to business for the win at No. 3. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

At No. 2 Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey won 6-2, 6-2.

“No. 2 doubles were really solid, staying aggressive and with all court coverage to win,” said Brown.

Juliet Homes and Quin Wolters took the first set 6-3 then kept it all together to make it a Wave doubles sweep.

“(They) won a straightforward first set and then regrouped to win the second set 7-5 after being down 5-2 in the second set,” Brown said.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Mighty Casey, and mighty O’Malley, rap big hits in quarters win
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress