Darien sweeps doubles in semis victory

GIRLS TENNIS

The Wave beat visiting Greenwich 6-1 in the FCIAC semifinals on Friday, but, there’s more to it than the blowout win.

Darien football and lacrosse often say they’ve got targets on their backs as No. 1 teams.

But, at least they’ve got legions of teammates firing back.

Team sport, of sorts, tennis, though, poses a lonely target for each of its competitors. And none more so than for an undefeated No. 1.

Kateri Martin proved to be, a fast moving target — and a target that fired back — in her first loss of the season, to senior Maddie Arnold, in three sets of strenuous, punishing battle.

“While Maddie Arnold jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, Martin dug out of the hole and won the first set 6-4,” said Darien coach Anne-Lise Brown. “The second set saw several breaks of serve before Arnold took the set in a tie break 7-2.”

While on serve in the third set Martin fell to the ground with a leg cramp that hindered her for the remainder of the set resulting in a 6-4 victory for Arnold.

“On other courts, Lilly Ma got a slow start but then steamrolled through her match winning 6-3, 6-0,” said Brown of the No. 2. “Emilia Callery faced a tough opponent (at three) and while their points were often long with amazing grace around the court, Callery came out on top 6-3, 6-2.”

Emily Neuner remains undefeated at No. 4 with a strong win over Greenwich’s Tess Lamhaouar, 6-3, 6-3.

Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-0, 6-3 at one doubles.

“Number one doubles breezed through their first set,” said Brown. “And then they had to problem solve a little more in the second to get the win.”

At No. 2 Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey won 6-2, 6-2.

“No. 2 doubles were really solid, staying aggressive and with all court coverage to win,” said Brown.

Juliet Homes and Quin Wolters took the first set 6-3 then kept it all together to make it a Wave doubles sweep.

“(They) won a straightforward first set and then regrouped to win the second set 7-5 after being down 5-2 in the second set,” Brown said.