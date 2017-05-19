Mighty Casey, and mighty O’Malley, rap big hits in quarters win

BASEBALL

Darien’s 4-3 win over Staples isn’t just an opening round playoffs success. It sees the defending FCIAC Champs lift off the launching pad to legitimately shoot for a second straight title, seedings be damned.

Henry Williams and Peter Marren got the job done. — Mike Scott

“Incredible win today, I mean incredible,” said Wave captain Cord Fox as No. 6 Darien beat No. 3 Staples at Westport in the quarterfinals on Friday. “The whole team is riding high.”

Like a rocket.

“Henry Williams and Peter Marren got the job done,” said Darien coach Mike Scott, with the sophomore Williams pitching the start. “Did a good job of pitching the contact; locating the fastball and mixing in just enough stuff to keep them guessing. Henry and Peter, they executed the plan.”

“Henry Williams pitched an absolute gem,” said Fox. “Peter came in and shut them down, got out of a huge jam in the sixth.”

Darien plays No. 2 Wilton in the semifinals at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport 5pm on Monday.

The game will be remembered for Casey Brown’s homer that put Darien over the hump.

“Casey with a monster two-run blast off of (Ben) Casparious which was the nail in the coffin,” Fox said.

“We faced one of the best pitchers in the league,” said Scott. “He’s as tough as they come. And our guys just grinded it out.”

And, it will be remembered for a play in the field, among other things that will stick around.

“Defense stepped up,” Fox said. “A diving play by left fielder Ethan Ehlers saved a run; (we) locked up in the middle with dynamic double plays.”

Darien beat Staples at home by an identical score during the regular season.

Staples went up 1-0 early and Darien tied it 1-1 in the second inning and went up 2-1 in the top of the third.

The Wreckers tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the frame, and Darien answered one run with two for 4-3 in the fourth.

“Staples struck a couple of times, and we were able to get big pitches when we needed to,” Scott said. “And defense made all the plays today.”

O’Malley came up big with a runner on third and two-outs to give Darien its first lead.

“He got down in the count, with a couple of tough pitches,” said Scott.

Then O’Malley hit one into the hole at shortstop.

“And he beat it out, and forced them into a real bad throw, which scored another run,” Scott said. “And then Casey Brown in the fourth delivered a crushing hit, which he’s done all year. He trusted his hands and drove the ball all the way over the left-centerfield fence.”