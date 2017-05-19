Sixth inning pressure cooker blows open with win for Wave

SOFTBALL

Darien was pressured all game at bat by a good outing from Ridgefield pitcher Kailey Westington.

Good things happen when we just keep pushing. — Cassidy Schiff

But the pressure was all on the Tigers’ mound at crunch time when the Wave loaded bases, and brought home four runs in the sixth for a 4-1 victory in the FCIAC quarterfinals at home on Friday.

The Wave faces No. 6 Ludlowe in the semis at Sacred Heart 3pm Monday.

“We had bases loaded with no outs, which was very exciting,” Wave senior captain Cassidy Schiff said. “It was the kind of breakthrough we had been striving for all game.”

Schiff started off the late game rally with a hit, and the Tigers started walking batters starting with Sophia Barbour.

Bases loaded, the Tigers then walked in the tying run, Schiff.

Next came the go-ahead, with Caroline Krueger connecting for the RBI.

Hailey King whacked a bases loaded double for 4-1 to put a fine point on it.

“We always stay positive,” said Schiff. “We know we can come back when we’re down in tight spots because we’ve done it before several times.”

Barbour pitched the win striking out four and letting up two hits.

Darien had three hits and three errors, with the Tigers having three errors as well.

Westington struck out nine.

“We always keep the chatter up in the dugout and good things happen when we just keep pushing,” said Schiff of the atmosphere with the tension mounting as Darien mounted the three bases, and stayed there, until four found their way home.

Rosalie Pirone walked and had an RBI as part of the pinwheel of base on balls in the sixth, as did Kristen Picard walk as part of the three straight walks that put the rally in motion.

Sydney Fagerstrom scored a run, taking first base for Barbour after the first walk.

“The semifinal is going to be a battle as well,” added Schiff. “But if we can persevere like we did today, I’m sure we’ll be happy with the result.”