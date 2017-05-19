Darien Times

SLIDESHOW: Check out exclusive Darien Times tour of the historic Mather Homestead

By Susan Shultz and Dan Arestia on May 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, HAN Network, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The historic intersection which is the home of the Stephen Mather homestead

The historic Stephen Mather homestead, now belonging to the town, will be used as an educational resource and museum.

The keeper of the Mather Home keys, Anna Denoyer.

The home of the longtime caretaker who still lives on the grounds.

The well

Darien Times reporter Dan Arestia shows off his multitasking skills.

The home is filled with custom stitch work.

More custom stitch work.

There are several of these unusually-shaped chairs in the hosue.

China collections displayed in built-in cabinetry with speciality shelves.

This room was both used for family births and possible deaths — the circle of life room.

Crucial reading was entirely coincidentally left on the table of the newer kitchen, part of a later construction. The homestead staff hopes to use the kitchen later to cater possible events.

This early era elevator still works — though The Darien Times did not test it.

More antique furniture.

This chair has a twin in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Another fireplace — all lower level fireplaces connect to one large stone chimney system.

Some letters written home by a Mather family member visiting — staff hopes to have them transcribed by experts.

More letters

Stitch work, often biblical, circa the 1800's hangs throughout the house.

This custom rug was a gift from the McPherson siblings to their parents

Bedroom shelving backing up to the chimney kept the family warm in the winter and served as storage during warmer months.

A holder over the bed offers a convenient place to put a pocket watch that also serves as a bedside timepiece.

A sitting area in a newer wing of the house.

More stitch work to match the colorful wall paper perfectly.

A bedroom with a canopy bed.

Many interesting pieces of artwork adorn the walls, including this geisha scene inside glass.

The canopy bed.

The top of the shaft of the elevator.

The historic Mather family's accomplishments in artwork.

More stitchwork

An exclusive view of the attic, which contains some antique artifacts that the team plans to restore and make part of the tour exhibit.

A box that was used to transport warming coals in coaches to travel comfortably.

Several spinning wheels which are in impeccable shape.

Old tools hanging on the outside of the fireplace in the attic. The chimney had to be added on in an angle to accommodate the addition.

A sign signifying the importance of the house currently remains in the attic.

One of the reasons the attic will remain off limits is the nails coming out of the roof.

Fabric in the attic was spun from flax possibly collected on Flax Hill Road.

The view from the Mather Homestead attic.

The area behind the chimney in the attic holds this narrow passageway — Denoyer said that someone from the Darien Historical Society suggested it might have been a hiding place from British troops.

One of the many colonial contraptions is a small metal tool that cut the wicks off candles and kept the wick contained, as Denoyer demonstrates.

Many historical books remain on the shelves.

Darien Times reporter Dan Arestia thumbs through a comprehensive historical volume documenting the Mather family history.

The expansive barn is still a work in progress.

Old stalls once held livestock and horses.

More animal stalls.

The barn

The loft above the barn.

An old motorized go kart in the barn.

A children's playhouse at the edge of the meadow.

The inside of the playhouse is still in great shape, a few cobwebs aside. Denoyer said its possible it could be used for toy exhibits or a children's center.

The playhouse has no power or electricity but functioning latching windows.

The Mather Homestead

The Stephen Mather Homestead is a little bit different than most other Darien homes. No open concept kitchen, no new flooring, no geothermal heat and central air, no energy efficient LED lighting. The homestead goes beyond needing a little updating, in that HGTV sense of the word. And yet, no one would ever change a thing about this piece of history in Darien. And now that it has become a historic landmark, no one ever will.

The Darien Times recently got an exclusive tour of the homestead thanks to Anna Denoyer. executive director of the Mather Homestead. The sprawling property shimmered in the sunshine along with the gardens. Denoyer is hoping to return the gardens, which  are overlooked by the open air porch, to their former beauty with some community help.

 

The Homestead was built during the Revolutionary War in 1778 by the Mather family. The Mather family’s ancestors include Cotton and Increase Mather of colonial Boston.

During the Revolutionary War, the house served as a safe house for neighbors to hide valuables from the British. It eventually became the home of Stephen Tyng Mather, who is credited with starting the U.S. National Park Service and serving as its first director from 1917 to 1929.

Though Mather’s family had New England roots, he was born in California and attended private school in San Francisco and the University of California. He worked as a reporter for the New York Sun until 1893 before leaving to make his fortune in a borax company.
The Homestead is also a prime example of late 18th century houses and was designated as a historic landmark on Nov. 27, 1963.

Mather’s daughter, Bertha Floy Mather McPherson, founded the Darien Historical Society in 1953 and served as its first president.

The Homestead has been owned by members of the Mather family for many generations, and is currently owned by three members of the family. The Mather family previously owned two open fields at the corners of Stephen Mather Road and Brookside Road. Several years ago, the fields were conveyed to the Darien Land Trust and are maintained as open fields.

More info: www.matherhomestead.org or 917-488-1778

