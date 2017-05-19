Wave baseball quarterfinal on HAN Network

Defending FCIAC champion Darien looks to be the first repeat FCIAC baseball champion since Staples in 2011 and 2012 when the Blue Wave travels to Westport to face the Wreckers in the FCIAC quarterfinals Friday, May 19, at 4 p.m.

Visit darientimes.com at 4 p.m. to watch the HAN Network live stream. After the game, it will be available on demand at han.network. Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, and John Kovach will be on the call.

Staples is seeded third at 12-4. Darien is the six seed, 10-6 in the FCIAC.

The teams met in the regular season on May 4, with Darien walking off with a 4-3 victory, the decisive run scoring on a play at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.

Other ways to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.