Stand-up paddleboarding returns to the Darien YMCA

Stand-up paddleboard (SUP) season began May 17 at the Darien YMCA. Registration begins May 1st on the Darien Y website and at the Y’s front desk for classes including PaddleFit Intro, SUP Fitness, SUP Pilates and SUP Yoga. A discounted rate is available for classes offered May 17 to June 17.

PaddleFit Intro is 1-hour introductory paddling course, will be offered starting May 17. The course will cover paddle techniques, safety, and more, to give participants a great foundation for their stand up paddleboarding excursions. Multiple instructors from the Darien Y will be teaching this class.

SUP Fitness requires the participant to have taken the PaddleFit Intro class as a pre-requisite. It will give you a taste of the benefits of working out on the water including balance, endurance, strength and focus. SUP fitness will begin May 24 and will be taught by Jess Van Sciver, Dale Rowley and Beverly Wagner.

SUP Pilates is a pilates class that uses the board to work your core. Some experience on a stand up paddleboard is necessary to take this class, taught by Joyce Generoso.

SUP Yoga is a new challenge that will reinvigorate you and push you to become an even better yogi than you thought possible—all while enjoying the natural splendor of floating on water.

Paddleboards for these classes are provided by the Darien Y. Paddlers must be at least 15 years of age to participate in a fitness class, with the signature of a parent or guardian. All SUP instructors at the Darien Y are PaddleFit Core certified.

For more information about the Darien Y’s SUP program and to find available class times, please visit darien-ymca.org/stand-up-paddle, or email Jess Van Sciver at [email protected] For more information about PaddleFit, visit www.paddlefitpro.com.