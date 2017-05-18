Darien Times

The 58th Darien Art Show and Sale returns to the DAC Weatherstone Studio from June 3 through June 10, and is accepting registrations online at darienarts.org through May 22. Like many local artists, Lori and Henry Glavin look forward to participating in what has become a long-standing tradition in town.

For Lori, an accomplished artist, long-time Darien resident and co-founder of Wilson Avenue Loft Artists in Norwalk, participating in the show is second nature. She is a past co-chairman of the art show, and past DAC board member, as well as a DAC Best in Show winner in 2013. “I’m a big supporter of The Darien Art Show. It provides an opportunity for both young and experienced artists to be recognized for their creativity. Fostering the arts on a local level is vital to our community.”

Following his mother’s lead, Lori’s son Henry quickly developed a passion for the visual arts. Henry was introduced to the Darien Art Center through after-school classes in grade school and went on to become a regular art show participant and volunteer.

“The Darien Art Show is a great way for artists of all ages to experience the excitement of exhibiting your work among your friends and family,” he said. Henry graduated in 2014 from The School of Art and Design at Alfred University with a BFA in painting and ceramics. He now lives in Brooklyn, New York, and works as a studio assistant and art handler while maintaining a daily studio practice.

The 58th Darien Art Show and Sale offers cash awards and is open to DAC students and children and adults who live or work in Darien. Artists of all ages are encouraged to register, and entries are welcome in a variety of media. Nonresidents may also enter the show with a donation to the organization. The winner of Best in Show will be given a solo exhibit in the Town Hall in the spring of 2018.

Darien Rowayton Bank is a corporate sponsor of the art show and sale. Prize sponsors are Ben Larrabee Fine Art Portrait Photography; Big Shots; The Dock Shop; Dana Fead of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties; Rose-Marie Fox, Board Chair, Silvermine Arts Center; Geary Gallery; Jerry’s Artarama; David M. Osherow, D.D.S., Orthodontist; Sugar Bowl and Wilson Avenue Loft Artists. Show sponsors consist of Baubles; Darien Carpet; Frederic & Co.; The Gardener’s Center & Florist; Grieb’s Pharmacy; Imported Cars of Darien; Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club; Michael’s Cleaners; Rowayton Fuel & Oil; Rowayton Market; Silverhill Landscaping; Tammy Langalis of William Raveis Real Estate and Wineport of Darien.

Drop off of artwork is on May 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. only, in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. No walk-in registrations will be accepted at drop off. All submitted pieces of art must be ready to hang with a wire on the back, or, if needed, the DAC will provide assistance with wiring at the drop-off site for a small fee. The awards reception will be held Friday, June 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. The show will be open for public viewing every day from Saturday, June 3 through Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. To find out more about the 58th Darien Art Show and Sale, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.