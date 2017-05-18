Stamford man charged for possession of narcotics, misusing license plate in Darien

A Stamford man was charged with possession of narcotics, improper use of a license plate and driving an unregistered motor vehicle on May 9.



An officer patrolling Post Road near West Norwalk Road at about 7:45 a.m. noticed a Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and a crack in the windshield driving east. Upon checking the vehicle’s plates, the officer found they were registered to a Honda Civic, not a Nissan.



A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Tory Hinton, 33, of Stamford, told police he had taken the plates off his girlfriend’s other car in order to bring the Nissan to Stamford for repair. He had no other paperwork related to the vehicle with him.



During the discussion with the Hinton, the officer observed narcotics paraphernalia, a marijuana grinder, lying on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle. The officer also found a small pink tablet, later identified as a 10 mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride tablet, on the floor near the driver’s seat.



Hinton was subsequently placed under arrest and released on a $1,000 surety bond. He is due in court May 23.