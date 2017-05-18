Himes statement on appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel

The following is a statement released by Congressman Jim Himes.

WASHINGTON, DC— Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) released the following statement on the appointment of Former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s Russia investigation:

“During the course of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in our electoral process and possible links and ties between the Russians and the Trump Administration and campaign, the existence of a concurrent FBI investigation brought manpower and resources to bear on a much larger scale. It was therefore and enormous setback when President Trump fired Director Comey in order to stymy that investigation.

“The announcement that former FBI Director Robert Mueller will be appointed as special counsel to oversee the investigation in the Justice Department was very welcome news. Director Mueller brings with him two vital factors: a reputation as a man of the highest integrity, honesty and fairness and the widespread respect of the entire FBI. I am optimistic that under this new leadership the FBI will be able to carry on with its vital work.”

Congressman Jim Himes represents Connecticut’s 4th District, which includes the communities of Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Oxford, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stamford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.