Obituary: Michael Howard Savage, worked with New York Education Department, Country Club of Darien member

Michael Howard Savage, 78, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017, surrounded by his family at his home in Darien. Michael was born in Bridgeport in 1938, son of the late Manuel and Lillian Savage. He grew up in Hollis Hills, New York.

Michael graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. He was a member of the swimming team and served as pianist for the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Education and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from New York University.

For more than 37 years, Michael worked in the field of education, primarily with the New York State Education Department with responsibility for Federal, New York State and New York City funded programs in public schools in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx, and Staten Island, as well as Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Putnam counties. He was also responsible for New York State School Registration for all public and private elementary and secondary schools in the New York metro area. Following his retirement from the New York State Education Department, Michael was a Consultant to the New York City Board of Education, advising on Federal and State funded educational programs.

Michael remained actively involved with his alma maters until his death. He served as a member of the Executive Committees of the Dartmouth Club of New York and the Dartmouth Alumni Association of New York City for more than 35 years. He was also a member of the Dartmouth Club of Fairfield County and the Dartmouth Club of Eastern Fairfield County. In addition to his involvement with Dartmouth, Michael was a Founding Member of the New York University Alumni Association and served as a member of its Board of Directors for more than 20 years. He was a member of The Yale Club of New York City, Darien Men’s Association and The Country Club of Darien. Michael enjoyed golf, swimming and music .

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Mary Beth, as well as his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Winifred and Thomas Lom and Margaret and Stephen Connelly of Darien, and Karen and Richard Lombardo of East Hills, New York. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Andrew Lom and his wife, Terry Wasserman-Lom, Stacy and Courtney Lom, Jessica and James Connelly, and Katie Lombardo.

Burial was private at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan. A Memorial Mass will be held on June 3, 2017 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Church in Darien. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at Cancer.org/Donate.