Darien Times

Tree falls on teenagers at Darien’s Woodland Park, two injured

By Claire Borecki on May 18, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

On Monday May 15, a large tree in Woodland Park fell on two Darien High School students. One received minor bruising and lacerations, while the second is recovering from broken ribs, a punctured lung and a spinal injury.

Eighteen-year-olds Claire Borecki and JP Documet recently finished senior-year coursework at Darien High School and on Monday had completed the first day of senior internships. Both were walking on a small trail near West Avenue when a large tree that appeared to have been rotting fell on them from behind. Borecki was minorly injured and contacted emergency services for Documet, who remains hospitalized. The incident was addressed by several bystanders who flagged down emergency responders, and both Stamford and Darien EMS were involved.

This is not the first newsworthy incident at Woodland Park. A car was set fire in the park in April 2016resulting later in a youth being charged with criminal mischief.

The tree has not been removed, and the path has been blocked. Walkers are advised to avoid densely forested areas on windy days, although injuries by falling trees are rare.

The town’s Park and Recreation Department, which maintains the park, has not returned a request for comment.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Schiff lifts Darien in cliffhanger win Next Post Obituary: Michael Howard Savage, worked with New York Education Department, Country Club of Darien member
About author
Darien Times

Claire Borecki


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress