Wave blanks Warde in quarters

FCIAC Tournament: Wave 7, Mustangs 0

By Steven Buono on May 17, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

darien-051717cummiskey.jpg

Elaina Cummiskey wins her first FCIAC tournament match, with senior veteran of the FCIAC wars Susie Alptekin by her side. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS TENNIS

Updated 10:18pm — Darien beat Warde 7-0 in the FCIAC quarterfinals at home on Wednesday.

Everyone had pretty decisive wins which was great.

— Kateri Martin

The Wave will host the semifinals on Friday, and the championship final is Tuesday at Wilton, with Darien the defending champ.

Kateri Martin won 6-0, 1-0 (injury) at No. 1 singles.

“We started off FCIACs just as we hoped, with a shutout,” said Martin, with the Wave scoring its 15th shutout this season. “Unfortunately, early on in the second set my opponent was returning a serve and twisted her ankle making that the end of the match. Everyone had pretty decisive wins which was great. We have a quick change in focus now and the team is looking forward to Friday’s semifinal match.”

Lilly Ma won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Emilia Callery won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and Emily Neuner won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.

The number one doubles team of Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-1, 6-0.

Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2, and Juliet Homes-Quin Wolters won 6-2, 6-1 at three.

