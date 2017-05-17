Wave blanks Warde in quarters

GIRLS TENNIS

Updated 10:18pm — Darien beat Warde 7-0 in the FCIAC quarterfinals at home on Wednesday.

The Wave will host the semifinals on Friday, and the championship final is Tuesday at Wilton, with Darien the defending champ.

Kateri Martin won 6-0, 1-0 (injury) at No. 1 singles.

“We started off FCIACs just as we hoped, with a shutout,” said Martin, with the Wave scoring its 15th shutout this season. “Unfortunately, early on in the second set my opponent was returning a serve and twisted her ankle making that the end of the match. Everyone had pretty decisive wins which was great. We have a quick change in focus now and the team is looking forward to Friday’s semifinal match.”

Lilly Ma won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Emilia Callery won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and Emily Neuner won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.

The number one doubles team of Mia Dursht and Daphne Gray won 6-1, 6-0.

Susie Alptekin-Elaina Cummiskey won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2, and Juliet Homes-Quin Wolters won 6-2, 6-1 at three.