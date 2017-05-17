Geddes gets it done, O’Malley gets another home run

BASEBALL

Pitcher Jake Geddes shut down the Bears in the regular season finale.

“Tonight was obviously a huge win,” said Wave senior captain Cord Fox of Darien’s 8-0 victory at Norwalk on Wednesday. “We had the mentality going into this game that it was a must win.”

Geddes got the message. And so did a half-dozen-plus of boys going to bat.

“Jake Geddes did a phenomenal job on the mound,” Fox said. “Seven scoreless innings. Henry Williams also had a big game going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Then to seal the game Sean O’Malley had a two-run home run.”

Darien improves to 10-6 FCIAC, 12-8 overall and secures a conference playoff position, starting playoffs on Friday.

“Everyone played with intensity and really stepped up,” said Fox. “We jumped out to an early lead and didn’t want to let them gain any momentum.”

Geddes had the complete game win, striking out nine, walking three. He gave up four hits.

“He established his fastball — he’s a fastball pitcher — and he had his change-up working a little bit,” said Darien coach Mike Scott. “And his curveball, which is a hard riding curveball; he threw a strike when he needed it, just enough to keep them off balance.”

Geddes got a lot of late swings with his fastball.

“The game started with him on the mound, he gave us a good outing,” Scott said. “And the defense played clean. That was the second most important part; pitching and defense.”

Darien had clutch hits all up and down the lineup, scoring four in the second inning, one in the fourth and three in the seventh.

Peter Marren had two hits and two RBI, O’Malley two hits, a homer and two RBI, and Fin Batson had a run scoring sacrifice bunt.

“Which was a big play at that moment,” Scott said. “Drove in the first run of the game. He executed a perfect bunt to drive in a run.”

Justin Jordan had a two-out RBI single in the fourth.

“We had a leadoff double and it looked like we’d have a runner stranded at second base,” Scott said. “And Justin hit the ball to the left-center gap and drove in the run. Which was a big run at the time.”

Darien was up 4-0 and extended the lead.

“Those two-out RBI hits are devastating,” said Scott. “Almost out of the inning and we’re able to tack on another.”

The playoffs are wide-open.

“We’ll be playing a team that knocked us off in the regular season, we don’t know who it is yet,” said Scott. “But at this point you have eight teams from the FCIAC in this tournament and it’s anybody’s ball game.”

“We are looking to carry this momentum into the playoffs,” Fox added. “We are finally playing full games both offensively and defensively which will be key in going far in the tournament.”