Republican political newcomer fills Planning & Zoning vacancy

Liz Riva, who was nominated by the Republican Town Committee to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Commissioner Susan Cameron, was voted on to the Planning & Zoning Commission Tuesday night.

• Newsflash: Former P&Z chairman resigns commission

Cameron, who had previously served as the commission’s chairman, resigned in March. In her resignation letter, she said “I have several new demands on my time and I am feeling overwhelmed with it all. I need to drop something to restore balance to my life.”

Riva has not held an appointed or elected position in Darien according to her RTC application recently obtained by The Darien Times. She has been an active town volunteer, including serving on the board of the Noroton Presbyterian Church Nursery School. She also served as the chairman of the nursery school’s fundraising committee.

Riva has also served as a PTO member and volunteer at Ox Ridge School, where her children currently attend.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recently approved a redevelopment project on the Palmer’s property in Noroton Heights. It also will be taking on further redevelopment with the Corbin project proposed by David Genovese.

The commission is not required to accept the RTC’s nomination, but it did rely on on its recommendation given it’s proximity to the time of the normal endorsement period for fall elections.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson tweeted out her good wishes from the P&Z meeting Tuesday night.

Congratulations to Liz Riva on joining Darien Planning & Zoning Commission tonight. #darien pic.twitter.com/rd6Gg0cMrN — Jayme Stevenson (@JaymeStevenson) May 17, 2017

On Wednesday morning, P&Z Chairman John Sini told The Darien Times it was “good to have the P&Z team at full strength.”

“I appreciate the Republican Town Committee’s recruitment efforts and we look forward to working with Liz on reviewing important redevelopment projects in the months to come,” he said.