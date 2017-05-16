Letter: You can still help “Stamp out Hunger”

To the Editor:

What a rainy Saturday! Despite a constant rainfall throughout the day hundreds of volunteers from Stamford, Darien, Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Weston, and Wilton came to Person-to-Person to help with the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. We can’t thank the volunteers enough. From the Darien freshman baseball team to the Wilton High School Class of 2020 to the Alumni Clubs of Boston College and Duke, to Darien’s Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #107, and all the additional volunteers who helped, thank you. And many thanks to all the Letter Carriers who got in and out of their trucks to pick up the food left out by the mailbox.

Now for the bad news. In a typical postal food drive, P2P receives close to 7,000 bags of food from the towns of Darien, Wilton, and Norwalk – enough to provide food for families for close to three months from both Food Pantries in Norwalk and Darien.

Due to the rain this year P2P received only 5,600 bags of food and that is going to have a significant impact on our ability to feed families and children. If you have a bag from the drive and were worried about putting it out in the rain, please drop it off at either 76 South Main Street in Norwalk or 1864 Post Road in Darien, or bring it to your local Post Office this week.

If you don’t have a bag of food already purchased, please help P2P fill the Food Pantries by going to Palmer’s Market in Darien or the Stop & Shop stores in Darien or Norwalk to fill up a bag. In addition, the Wilton Stop & Shop will host a P2P Food Drive this week on Thursday and Friday.

Thank you for all you do as a caring community to help people in need.

Ceci Maher