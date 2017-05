From left, senior captain Lexi Perticone (DHS 2013), junior Sasha Fritts (GA 2014), junior Jackie Brokaw (DHS 2014) and sophomore Izzy Scribano (DHS 2015) put together a Darien contingent at Colby College as it recently won a third NESCAC Championship in a row.

