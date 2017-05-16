Historian and curator to judge Darien art show and sale

Historian and curator Arianne Faber Kolb will judge the 58th Darien art show and sale at the Darien Arts Center (darienarts.org), which will be held Saturday, June 3 through Saturday, June 10 in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. Kolb is an art historian and curator of old master and contemporary art. She was the executive co-director of the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, New Canaan, a curator of paintings and drawings at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, a visiting professor of art history at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a researcher in the Paintings Department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kolb also worked at the Philip Johnson Glass House, where she initiated and led the youth program of tours. As a board member of the New Canaan Preservation Alliance, she founded an architecture education program for elementary school children and published the books From the Saltbox to the Glass House: Places that Matter in New Canaan and Waveny: New Canaan’s Treasure. She organized the Waveny Book Launch in 2016, and also co-chaired the Waveny 100th Celebration in 2012. Her other published work includes a book on Jan Brueghel the Elder, co-authorship of Getty Museum Paintings catalogues, as well as articles and art exhibition catalogues. She is currently on the Capital Campaign Committee of the Bruce Museum, a member of the Middlebury College Arts Council, and Co-chair of the Stoddard Art Lecture Series at the New Canaan Library.

The 58th Darien art show and sale offers cash awards and is open to DAC students and children and adults who live or work in Darien. Nonresidents may also enter the show with a donation to the organization. Entries are welcome in a variety of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing/pastel, mixed media/printmaking, sculpture, color photography and black & white photography. The winner of Best in Show will be given a solo exhibit in the Town Hall in the spring of 2018.

Darien Rowayton Bank is corporate sponsor of the Art Show and Sale. Prize sponsors are Ben Larrabee; Rose-Marie Fox, Board Chair, Silvermine Arts Center; Wilson Avenue Loft Artists; Sugar Bowl; Dana Fead, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties; Geary Gallery; The Dock Shop; David M. Osherow, D.D.S., Orthodontist and Big Shots. Show sponsors include Baubles; Darien Carpet; Michael’s Cleaners; Imported Cars of Darien; Frederic & Co.; Silverhill Landscaping; The Gardener’s Center & Florist; Grieb’s Pharmacy; Tammy Langalis, William Raveis Real Estate; Rowayton Fuel & Oil; Wineport and Rowayton Market.

Registration for artists is available online only at darienarts.org until May 22. Artists needing help with online registration may call the DAC office at 203-655-8683, or visit the DAC office at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall, for assistance. Drop off of artwork is on May 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. only in the DAC Weatherstone Studio. No walk-in registrations will be accepted at drop off. Artists may enter up to two pieces of artwork, with an entry fee of $20 per submission for adults and $10 per piece for children. Adults submitting two pieces must designate at least one for sale. A 25% commission on each sale will benefit the DAC. Artists of all ages are encouraged to register.

All submitted pieces of art must be ready to hang with a wire on the back, or, if needed, the DAC will provide assistance with wiring at the drop-off site for a small fee. The awards reception will be held Friday, June 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. The show will be open for public viewing every day from Saturday, June 3 through Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. To find out more about the 58th Darien Art Show and Sale, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.