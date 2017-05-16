Darien parents cited for underage drinking party

A pair of Darien parents were charged with permitting minors to illegally possess alcohol after police broke up an underage drinking party at their home on May 13.

Officers responded to a noise complaint on Silver Lakes Drive at approximately 1:15 a.m. As they approached the home they saw several people talking loudly in front of the home, while a few others, believed to be teenagers ran away from the home and into the woods. Because the home is near the Metro North train station, police contacted the MTA to halt all train traffic for a time. Several of the teenagers who fled into the woods were located and train service was then continued.

At the scene, officers found empty beer cans on the garage floor and other alcohol containers in the room. Police then spoke with two adult residents, Paul and Anastasia Arevalo, who said that while they knew their child was having friends over for a party, they were unaware of the presence of alcohol.

Both parents were home at the time of the party, and police said six Darien and New Canaan teens between 16 and 17-years-old were visibly intoxicated when they arrived. As a result the two adults were cited for permitting alcohol to minors.

Captain Don Anderson of the Darien Police Department said that property owners are expected to be responsible for what happens in their homes and parents will be cited if they knew, or clearly should have known, that underage drinking was happening.