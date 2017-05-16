Atria to host veteran book signing on Armed Forces Day

On May 20, Armed Forces day, at Atria Darien, at 6:30 p.m. former U.S. Army Sergeant Tim Payne, author of “Chosen,” will share his journey after losing both legs on a combat mission in Afghanistan.

Atria Darien Veterans Group will host a charity book signing event to benefit its rowing partner, Veterans Rowing & Kayaking. The event will consist of an author presentation and book signing. Local dignitaries participating include Connecticut State Sen. Bob Duff (D) and Archie Elam, commander of Fairfield County’s branch of Connecticut Veterans of Foreign Wars. Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and State Rep. Terrie Wood are also both invited.

Payne, a 32-year-old Army veteran, lost both his legs and severely injured his left hand in 2011 when an improvised explosive device detonated under him during a combat mission in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province. He was transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent a year and a half recovering. After more than 100 surgeries his spirit remains unbreakable. He is the author of, “The Squad Leaders Bargain” and has detailed the accounts now in “Chosen.” Payne is also a medal-winning para-athlete and is the CEO of Chosen Leadership (www.chosenleadership.com).

Atria is at 50 Ledge Road, Darien.