Airbag stolen from car at Noroton Heights train station

A 38-year-old New Canaan resident told police the airbag had been removed from her car while she was parked in the Noroton Heights train station lot. She parked at about 8:50 a.m. on May 7 and returned at noon to find that her driver’s side lock had been tampered with the airbag had been taken from the steering wheel. Police said the center console also appeared to have been rifled through. No other vehicles showed signs of tampering in the parking lot, and there was no video surveillance footage available for that portion of the parking lot.