Post 53’s annual food fair will follow Memorial Day parade at Tilley Pond

Darien EMS-Post 53 will hold its annual Memorial Day Food Fair at Tilley Park Pond on May 29 following the Memorial Day parade, raising money to support training, provide supplies for patient care, provide hands-only CPR classes and maintain ambulances. The fair, which begins immediately after the parade, continues until 2 p.m. and features fun for the entire community.

Admission tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the gate as well as outside select retail and non-retail locations around town prior to Memorial Day.

As always, the fair will include a varied food selection. Post members will be hard at work grilling hamburgers and bratwurst, and serving pulled pork, seafood salads, delicious desserts and more. Suppliers include Palmer’s Market, Michael Joseph’s, Fisherman’s Net, The Goose, and Smoky Joe’s. The Darien Community Band will play at noon.

Founded in 1970, Post 53 provides emergency medical services to the Darien community at the highest level of excellence, using Darien High School students, adult volunteers and paramedics. The members of Post 53 are committed to achieving and maintaining the highest level of training and skill in providing pre-hospital care and transport to the citizens of Darien. Post 53 is recognized locally and nationally as one of the finest emergency ambulance services in the United States, for its consistently high quality of pre-hospital emergency care.