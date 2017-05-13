Wave crunches Greenwich challenge, wins 12-8

BOYS LACROSSE

Greenwich did its best to make the Wave, with its longest winning streak in the nation, walk the plank.

Instead Darien walked a tightrope, without a net, and got to the other side still undefeated with a 12-8 victory over the Cardinals on the road on a soaking wet Saturday afternoon.

“Today we faced a lot of adversity and we were able to overcome,” said Wave goalie Ryan Cornell, who was one hefty reason why. “We dug deep and were able to fight back.”

Darien trailed 3-0 after one quarter and 5-2 at the half.

“Today was a tough hard fought game until the very end,” Finlay Collins said. “Greenwich came out and played us well in the first half but we never let our heads hang low and stayed positive.”

Greenwich took its early lead on the strength of face-off wins by Bailey Savio and slick scoring by Jack Feda who scored five on the day.

The Wave rallied back paced by Kevin Lindley, its top scorer, with four goals and one assist.

“The offense really turned it on in the second half led by Kevin Lindley,” Cornell said. “The defense again played great, having to play a lot of defense. Greenwich tried to slow the game down every time they had the ball.”

Fast to the net regardless, were Logan McGovern scoring twice and having four assists, Collins with two goals, Riley Stewart two goals and one assist, and Brian Minicus scoring and setting up two goals.

“The goaltending was outstanding for both teams as Ryan Cornell led the winners with 13 saves and many great plays outside the net,” said Darien coach Jeff Brameier. “While Andrew Triscari was hot as well with 12 saves in defeat.”

Savio was 17-for-24 on face-offs.

“Tanner Strub also turned it up in the second half against the best face-off guy in the state,” Cornell added. “That was a huge help for us. Overall we rallied in the second half to overcome the deficit.”

Darien rockets to 15-0 overall, 11-0 FCIAC.

Greenwich slides to 10-5 overall.

“The defense played awesome once again and we were able to do just enough on offense in the second half to get the win,” Collins said. “Hopefully we learn from what we did wrong and come out stronger our next time out.”

It’s the sharpest challenge to the No. 1 ranked team in the nation this season.

“I think we showed a lot of character given that we were down and were able to come back,” said Collins. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I think today was a good test and will benefit us in the long run.”

Box

Darien 0-2-5-5 = 12

Greenwich 3-2-3-0 = 8

Darien Scoring:

Kevin Lindley 4-1

Logan McGovern 2-4

Riley Stewart 2-1

Finlay Collins 2-0

Brian Minicus 1-2

Blake Sommi 1-0

Matt Meyjes 0-1

Greenwich Scoring:

Jack Feda 5-0

Jack O’Connor 2-0

Matt Baugher 1-0

Addison Muir 0-2